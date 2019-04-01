St. James’s Place (STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,030 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,299 ($16.97) to GBX 1,226 ($16.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,211.92 ($15.84).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,246 ($16.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

