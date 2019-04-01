SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME (EMTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME (BATS:EMTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of EMTL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares. SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27.
