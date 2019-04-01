SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME (BATS:EMTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of EMTL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares. SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME (EMTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ssga-active-tr-spdr-doubleline-eme-emtl-plans-dividend-increase-0-17-per-share.html.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSGA ACTIVE TR/SPDR DOUBLELINE EME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.