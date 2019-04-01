Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Box Inc (BOX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in BOX by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,768,000 after buying an additional 1,589,667 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $29,552,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in BOX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919,030 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

BOX stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Box Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,060,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,124,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $4,294,750 over the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

