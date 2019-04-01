Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.68 Million in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Stock

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of GDS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of GDS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $829.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

