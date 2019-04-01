Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 97,427 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 896.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 129.59%. The company had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

