Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,587 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Square by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,746.00, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,712,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $5,552,556.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,374,161 shares of company stock valued at $98,021,361. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Square from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/square-inc-sq-holdings-cut-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.