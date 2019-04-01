Spire Inc (SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $742.43 Million

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to announce sales of $742.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $837.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.54 million. Spire posted sales of $813.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of SR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. 219,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Spire has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

