SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,778.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $23,778.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.02731913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00485270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016677 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00040740 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,148,887,225 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

