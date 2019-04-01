Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Critical Survey

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spero Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 25 0 2.93

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.45%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $196.05, suggesting a potential upside of 64.49%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -1,050.48% -43.63% -39.79% Sarepta Therapeutics -120.22% -36.73% -21.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $3.97 million 55.56 -$41.66 million ($2.60) -4.93 Sarepta Therapeutics $301.03 million 28.23 -$361.92 million ($5.46) -21.83

Spero Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting. The company also develops SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, as well as has option to rights to SPR741 in the territory. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also provides Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 53 skipping; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. In addition, the company provides SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA resulting in exclusion of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company has strategic alliances with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; and Genethon for the advancement of micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under a research and exclusive license option agreement. It also has a research and license option agreement with Duke University for the advancement of gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for muscular dystrophy; and a collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. to commercialize products in Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

