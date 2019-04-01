Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004097 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $2,943.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00031559 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00073247 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00044898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.03718554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,106,147 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

