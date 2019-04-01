Spectra7 Microsystems (SEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 42200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEV shares. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.12 to C$0.09 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

