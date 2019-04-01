SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (ITE) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BMV:ITE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.01. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

