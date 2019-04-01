SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,440. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $29.80.
