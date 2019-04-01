SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 516,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,440. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/spdr-portfolio-short-term-treasury-etf-spts-plans-dividend-increase-0-06-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.