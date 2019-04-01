Sparta Capital (SAY) Shares Down 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 234,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 105,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

