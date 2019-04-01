S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 19,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $269,016,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,214,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $350,570.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $210.55 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

