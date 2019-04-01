Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 199 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/sowell-financial-services-llc-purchases-199-shares-of-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.