Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $540,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918,987 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,407 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,229 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,390,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

