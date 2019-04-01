South State Corp Has $822,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

South State Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.00 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

