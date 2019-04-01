SoPay (SOP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $140,828.00

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. SoPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $140,828.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SoPay has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One SoPay token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, CoinEx and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00432898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.01574660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00239591 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About SoPay

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SoPay is sopay.org/en

Buying and Selling SoPay

SoPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

