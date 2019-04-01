Sogou (SOGO) vs. Endava (DAVA) Critical Comparison

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sogou and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 1 3 0 0 1.75 Endava 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sogou currently has a consensus price target of $9.36, suggesting a potential upside of 57.52%. Endava has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Sogou’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sogou is more favorable than Endava.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sogou and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $1.12 billion 2.10 $98.78 million $0.29 20.48 Endava $293.10 million 4.98 $25.55 million $0.71 38.73

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Sogou is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou 8.79% 11.63% 7.92% Endava N/A 26.66% 16.35%

Summary

Endava beats Sogou on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

