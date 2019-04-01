Social Send Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $388,637.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022653 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00018925 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010932 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

