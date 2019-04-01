Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.14

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 571151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

