Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,431,000 after acquiring an additional 385,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.53. 29,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,338. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $181,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock worth $1,187,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-shares-bought-by-pensionfund-dsm-netherlands.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.