Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Director Sells $407,150.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,768,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nomura cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,689,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $121,517,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,249.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 978,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,571,000 after buying an additional 905,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,998.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 781,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

