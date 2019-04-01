SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $738.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.47 million to $795.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $783.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $55.39. 1,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,227. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $468,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,476,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares in the company, valued at $38,988,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,834. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 924.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

