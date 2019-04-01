Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 100,160 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,160 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 96,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 91,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 75,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $933.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

