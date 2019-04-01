Short Interest in Snap Inc (SNAP) Drops By 11.9%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,405,980 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 117,309,156 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,199,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Snap has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $645,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 20,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $117,627.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,290,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,218,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,457,080 shares of company stock valued at $63,985,220 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 752,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

