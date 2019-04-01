Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Rises By 33.2%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,741,763 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 11,819,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

KDP stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,285 shares of company stock worth $1,199,274 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $36,626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,592,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

