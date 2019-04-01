SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Hits $626,148.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $626,148.00 and $306.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.03414961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.01458454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.04044946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.01404952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00116024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.01524032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00325546 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

