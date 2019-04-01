Shake Shack (SHAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $45.08 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.21.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $59.15 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $186,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,089.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,606 shares of company stock worth $25,503,536 in the last 90 days. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,495,000 after purchasing an additional 886,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 638,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 638,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 393,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 265,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

