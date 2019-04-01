Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SNH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,383,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 634,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,176,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 324,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

