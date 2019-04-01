Semtech Co. (SMTC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Semtech worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Semtech news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,685,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,114 shares of company stock worth $7,827,670. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/semtech-co-smtc-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.