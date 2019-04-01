SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SEI Investments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,164,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,500,000 after buying an additional 485,625 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SEI Investments by 179.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,118,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Klauder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $396,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

