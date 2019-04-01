Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $375,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

VGSH stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

