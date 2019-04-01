Secureworks Corp (SCWX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secureworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst R. Owens anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Secureworks’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. First Analysis downgraded Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Secureworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

