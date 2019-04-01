Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. Svb Leerink downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

SCPH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

