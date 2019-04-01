Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Scorpio Bulkers also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.61 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SALT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.