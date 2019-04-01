Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

