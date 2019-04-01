SBI (SBHGF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 5.13. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.46 million during the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.24%.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

