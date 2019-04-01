Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Sabre worth $48,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,695 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,374,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 229.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 58,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,249,369.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,930 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.39 on Monday. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/sabre-corp-sabr-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.