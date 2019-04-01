Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,983,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 387,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,964,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,113,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 694,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 166,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

NYSE:RHP opened at $82.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $90.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ryman-hospitality-properties-inc-rhp-holdings-trimmed-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.