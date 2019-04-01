Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,219,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 24.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ryerson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.98. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

