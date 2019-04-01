RYB Education (RYB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $7.15 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut RYB Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RYB Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NYSE RYB opened at $6.60 on Friday. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.68.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RYB Education by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

