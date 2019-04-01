RussiaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $204,446.00 (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. RussiaCoin has a market cap of $204,446.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RussiaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00041137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006867 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015643 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00170218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000397 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001304 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

