Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $4,575,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $907,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,670 shares of company stock worth $10,690,761 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $93.10 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

