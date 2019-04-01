Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Rogers Communications worth $77,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,183,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,157,000 after buying an additional 803,916 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,766,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,567,000 after buying an additional 1,673,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,111,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Raymond James lowered Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

