Robert W. Baird Cuts Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Price Target to $1.00

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Proteon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Proteon Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTO opened at $0.50 on Friday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

