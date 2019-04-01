RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $18,714,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $6,317,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Facebook by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,972,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,961 shares of company stock worth $62,345,193 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $166.69 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

