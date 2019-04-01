RK Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. J & J Snack Foods makes up about 6.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

JJSF traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,492. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

