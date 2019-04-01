Rivetz (RVT) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Rivetz has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,170.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00433602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.01594875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00240059 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.